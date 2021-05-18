Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 162 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Penumbra by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.37 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

