Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,729 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

