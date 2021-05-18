Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,063 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $376.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.39 and a 200-day moving average of $311.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

