Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 18th (OTCMKTS:CHFWU)

Consonance-HFW Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CHFWU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Consonance-HFW Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFWU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Consonance-HFW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consonance-HFW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.