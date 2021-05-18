Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

