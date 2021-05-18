Contrasting Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 18.19% 9.18% 0.92% HMN Financial 18.90% 8.70% 1.01%

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and HMN Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 2.72 $6.68 million N/A N/A HMN Financial $40.35 million 2.41 $7.79 million N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

