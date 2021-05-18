Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $72,343,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.17 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.