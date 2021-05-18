Copperwynd Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,090. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

