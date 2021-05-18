Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.13. 10,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,989. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $188.11 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

