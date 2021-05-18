Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 3,398 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 3.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.47. 6,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

