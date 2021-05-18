Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 454 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,408. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock valued at $63,479,421 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

