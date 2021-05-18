Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

