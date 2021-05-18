Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 181 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

NYSE PSX opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.