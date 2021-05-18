Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Gap Up to $42.19

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.19, but opened at $45.28. Core-Mark shares last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 20,931 shares trading hands.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,704,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,930 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

