CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $817.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $868.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $635.00 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

