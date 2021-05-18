COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, COVA has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $140,571.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00090484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.60 or 0.01436861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00118275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.15 or 0.11067350 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.