Cowen Initiates Coverage on Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 151.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMPL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,905. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.