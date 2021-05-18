Cowen Initiates Coverage on Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 151.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMPL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.
About Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.