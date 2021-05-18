Cowen Initiates Coverage on SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

