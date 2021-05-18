Credit Suisse Group Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $164.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.03.

Shares of ABNB opened at $132.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.55. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

