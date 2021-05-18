Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allianz stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. Allianz has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

