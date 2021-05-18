Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.17. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 479,705 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.
In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Insiders sold a total of 217,467 shares of company stock worth $232,406 over the last three months.
About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
