Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 29,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,928. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Crexendo in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the first quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Crexendo by 112.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

