Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cricut traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 5808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

