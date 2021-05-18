Critical Comparison: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) vs. Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 1.93% 2.99% 1.23% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

2.4% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Honda Motor and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 1 0 3 0 2.50 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honda Motor and Greenkraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $137.10 billion 0.38 $4.19 billion $2.39 12.51 Greenkraft $430,000.00 8.50 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Greenkraft.

Volatility and Risk

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Greenkraft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Life creation and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, walking assist devices, and portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

