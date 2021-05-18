Critical Contrast: Fang (NYSE:SFUN) vs. 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fang and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 6 7 0 2.43

8X8 has a consensus target price of $32.31, indicating a potential upside of 31.33%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Fang.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -15.58% -5.68% -1.85% 8X8 -36.15% -68.68% -18.67%

Volatility and Risk

Fang has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fang and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $219.71 million 0.47 -$10.25 million N/A N/A 8X8 $446.24 million 5.93 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -19.07

Fang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

