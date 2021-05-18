Critical Review: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 8 0 2.47 Autohome 1 2 6 0 2.56

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 68.37%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $106.22, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Autohome.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 30.72 $66.05 million N/A N/A Autohome $1.21 billion 9.59 $459.65 million $4.10 22.43

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Autohome 39.58% 23.40% 18.18%

Summary

Autohome beats GoodRx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

