Critical Review: Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) versus Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

8.0% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ntt Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ubiquiti and Ntt Docomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 30.57% -147.97% 64.23% Ntt Docomo 13.30% 11.57% 8.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and Ntt Docomo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.28 billion 13.67 $380.30 million $5.91 47.30 Ntt Docomo $42.71 billion 2.73 $5.44 billion $1.65 21.90

Ntt Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti. Ntt Docomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Docomo has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ntt Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ubiquiti pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ntt Docomo pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ubiquiti has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti and Ntt Docomo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 2 0 1 0 1.67 Ntt Docomo 1 2 0 0 1.67

Ubiquiti presently has a consensus price target of $223.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.11%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than Ntt Docomo.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Ntt Docomo on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers base stations, radios, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. Further, it provides optical-fiber broadband, satellite mobile communications, and international services; distributes video, music, and electronic books, etc.; and offers finance/payment services, online shopping service, other life-related services, etc. Additionally, the company engages in the mobile device protection service, commissioned development/sale, system maintenance businesses, etc. As of March 31, 2019, it had 78.45 million cellular subscriptions; and 70.15 million d POINT CLUB memberships. NTT DOCOMO, INC. has collaboration with Tohoku University to research on an artificial-intelligence technology to detect periodontal disease by photographing a person's gums with a smartphone. It also has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and KDDI Corporation for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.