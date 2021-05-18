Critical Survey: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 15.41% 12.32% 8.45% Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14%

84.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 8.61 $17.93 million $0.88 55.64 Neuronetics $62.66 million 5.38 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -8.28

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LeMaitre Vascular and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 4 2 0 2.33 Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus price target of $47.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.02%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Neuronetics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes, which cut valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and surgical glue. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

