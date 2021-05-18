CryptEx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,819.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.94 or 0.00055821 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.95 million and $2,819.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,213.84 or 1.00300978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00182330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004111 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

