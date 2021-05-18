Crypto.com Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.49 billion and $76.59 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00095815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.01436307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00116571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062256 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

