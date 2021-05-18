CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,001 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $187,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $2,758,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 84,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,214. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

