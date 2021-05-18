CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 58,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 67.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

