Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 135,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,574,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $160.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

