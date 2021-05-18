Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.