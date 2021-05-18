Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $301.65 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

