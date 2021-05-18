Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,619 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

