Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.