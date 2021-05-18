Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $14.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Curis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 499,636 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

