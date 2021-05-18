CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Market Cap Achieves $53,834.54

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 89.2% against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $53,834.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.28 or 0.00687113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

