CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report sales of $70.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $73.26 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $65.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $281.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. 1,122,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.