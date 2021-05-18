CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

