CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.56-7.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.52. CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.560-7.680 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

