CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.09). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 696,103 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £12.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.64.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.