Dai (DAI) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $4.95 billion and $680.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.01409831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00115873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.75 or 0.10421201 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,946,801,492 coins and its circulating supply is 4,946,801,003 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.