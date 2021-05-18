Dai (DAI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and $778.61 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00090963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.78 or 0.01413874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00118690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.12 or 0.10925594 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,964,277,114 coins and its circulating supply is 4,964,276,625 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.