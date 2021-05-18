Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.25 ($96.76).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI stock opened at €74.32 ($87.44) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. Daimler has a one year low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.