Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $81,456,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

