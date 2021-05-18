Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

