Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.