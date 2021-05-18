Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $947,000 in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in JOYY by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in JOYY by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $132,415,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

YY stock opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. Research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

